Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Experience the sweet delight of strawberry season in Tennessee at the Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms. The family-friendly event promises a weekend full of fun, featuring sweet, juicy strawberries, live entertainment, and an arts and crafts fair with local artisans from Murfreesboro, Franklin, Middle TN, and beyond.
Whether you’re competing in the strawberry pie eating contest, shopping for handcrafted goods, enjoying the live music, or checking out the farm’s expansive playgrounds and zoo, there’s something to check the box for every member of the family.
Find tickets here.
2Studio Tenn – Jersey Boys
Friday-Sunday, May 2-4, 7 pm, 2 pm 1 pm
Turner Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Studio Tenn’s 15th Season closes with Jersey Boys, taking you on a thrilling journey through the captivating rise, turbulent fall, and triumphant comeback of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, weaving a tale of friendship, loyalty, and the pursuit of the American Dream against the backdrop of their legendary music.
Find tickets here.
3Buttercup Festival
Saturday, May 3, 10 am – 5 pm
Historic Nolensville, 7284 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The Buttercup Festival celebrates art, food, and creativity. There will be live music, Miss Buttersup pageant, and more.
4Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
5MJ Musical at TPAC
Friday-Sunday, May 2-4, multi times
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
It’s the debut of the MJ Musical at TPAC. This musical offers an immersive experience of Michael Jackson’s music while also sharing his musical journey from the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop.
Find tickets here.
