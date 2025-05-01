Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Experience the sweet delight of strawberry season in Tennessee at the Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms. The family-friendly event promises a weekend full of fun, featuring sweet, juicy strawberries, live entertainment, and an arts and crafts fair with local artisans from Murfreesboro, Franklin, Middle TN, and beyond.

Whether you’re competing in the strawberry pie eating contest, shopping for handcrafted goods, enjoying the live music, or checking out the farm’s expansive playgrounds and zoo, there’s something to check the box for every member of the family.

Find tickets here.