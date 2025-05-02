The Villager Tavern to Host 3rd Annual Disco Prom

Nestled in the heart of Nashville’s Hillsboro Village, The Villager Tavern will host its 3rd annual “Disco Prom” for students, teachers, coworkers, lovers, and friends alike on May 3rd. As long as you’re of legal age, there’s fun for everyone!

Since 1973, The Villager Tavern has been hosting events that create lasting community. Owners Andrew, Ann, and Toby Piarrot continue this mission to this day.

Andrew Piarrot of the tavern wants attendees to know “For one night of the year, The Villager Tavern becomes a disco tech and May 3rd is that night.”

The Villager Tavern is located at 1719 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212.

