Habitat’s Hammers & High Heels Fundraiser to Return to at The Factory

Mark your calendar for Friday, May 9th, 2025 from 6-10 PM at Liberty Hall, The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064) for the Hammers & High Heels Fundraiser, as Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury invites you to an unforgettable evening.

This year’s theme, Seasons of Hope, celebrates the power of homeownership to provide stability through every chapter of life.

Savor elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and locally brewed beers from Curio while mingling with fellow changemakers. Take part in live and silent auctions, featuring luxury getaways, unique staycations, and Franklin favorites. Then, hit the dance floor as Emerald Empire delivers the soundtrack of your life—playing hits from every era and every season you’ve lived through.

Best of all, every dollar raised will go toward purchasing building materials and supplies to construct a home for Alarriona, a single mother building a brighter future for her family.

With 400+ community leaders and Habitat supporters gathering for one incredible night of impact, this is your chance to change lives—one home, one family, one season at a time.

Parking: Free parking located at The Factory at Franklin

Dress: Sunday best meets cocktail chic… Translation: Dresses, slacks, and sport coats welcome. Leave the jeans at home!

More information and tickets HERE.

