Kroger to Offer 5% Discount for Seniors During One-Day Shopping Event

Kroger is honoring its senior shoppers with an exclusive 5% discount on total in-store purchases for one day only — Wednesday, May 7. Shoppers 55+ can take advantage of this offer by simply using their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and letting their cashier know they qualify.

“At Kroger, we’re proud to support our senior customers with meaningful ways to save,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager. “From personalized digital deals to trusted everyday low prices, we’re always working to help customers stretch their dollars — and this special discount is one more way we’re doing just that.”

This one-day event gives seniors the chance to save on everything from pantry staples to fresh foods, over-the-counter medications, household must-haves, and more — all while enjoying the friendly, convenient shopping experience Kroger is known for.

With the warmer months ahead, it’s the perfect time to stock up on fresh produce, seasonal favorites, and quick, delicious meal solutions. Seniors can enjoy even greater value by shopping Kroger’s exclusive Our Brands collection — over 17,000 high-quality products that combine great taste with unbeatable prices.

Please note: exclusions apply, including alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards, prescriptions, and other restricted items.

To save even more, most Medicare Advantage recipients can use their Food and OTC Benefit cards as a convenient way to shop for eligible groceries, over-the-counter medications and more.

Kroger customers can shop new arrivals, fresh finds and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,100** per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options*** and grocery delivery.

**Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

