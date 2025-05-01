Arrington Farmers Market Returns May 7

The Arrington Farmers Market at Delvin Farms is preparing for its 2025 season.

Starting May 7th, the market will transform Cox Patton Road, across from Arrington Vineyards, into a Farmers Market every Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. through October 29th. The marketplace will feature over 25 rotating weekly vendors offering farm-to-table gourmet foods, along with a variety of food trucks and tents providing fresh, locally sourced dining options.

The address for the market is 6361 Cox Road, Arrington.

Market organizers stated that participating vendors include both returning favorites and new additions.

