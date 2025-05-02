Franklin Farmers Market Finalizes Relocation Plans

Through all of the seasons, the 120+ vendors and thousands of customers who comprise the Franklin Farmers Market are savoring the last year for Saturday mornings under the pavilion at The Factory at Franklin.

At the end of the year, the Market will relocate to the Franklin First United Methodist Church (FFUMC) Main Campus, at the corner of Franklin Road and Mack Hatcher Parkway. But for the peak growing months, hours are being expanded to 8 a.m. to Noon every Saturday at The Factory.

“After 24 years here, this is a big move, and we are so grateful for the ongoing coordination with the Church and The Factory,” said Franklin Farmers Market Executive Director Amy Tavalin.“We’re soaking it up through the growing season while planning for our first market at our new home on Saturday, January 3.”

As part of their long-term plan, Tavalin’s organization is leading a fundraising campaign for a pavilion and restrooms to be built on the FUMC campus, and donations are welcome at www.movewiththemarket.com.

Meanwhile, major improvements continue to be implemented at The Factory as part of its master plan, with a boutique hotel and parking garage project set to bring more than 200 new parking spaces to that campus. The Franklin Transit Authority is offering convenient shuttle service to and from Liberty Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a suggested fare of just $1 each way.

Plus, The Factory’s Wednesday evening Farmers Market is in full swing, running from April 30, 2025, through the fall from 4 to 7 p.m. each week.

“The Franklin Farmers Market is a treasure, and we will love having them as our neighbor as they continue to grow at FUMC,” said Micah Williams, General Manager at The Factory at Franklin. “The Factory has been evolving through the decades for nearly a century, and look how far we’ve come from nearly being demolished 25 years ago. The parking improvements, the Wednesday market, the Carousel of Dreams, and all of the amazing tenants and amenities will just continue to add to the experience. We are very thankful for the community’s patience and support as we’ve worked through the short-term

challenges so we’re well positioned for the future.”

For more information, visit www.franklinfarmersmarket.com and www.factoryatfranklin.com.

The Factory at Franklin, a 310,000 square-feet historic landmark that once housed stove and mattress manufacturing, now serves as a premier travel destination, housing over 40 diverse businesses ranging from retail shops and restaurants to live entertainment venues.

Owned and operated by Holladay Properties, The Factory continues to honor Franklin’s industrial heritage while creating new memories for residents and visitors alike.

