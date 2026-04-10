Franklin Fire Engineer Retires After 26 Years Of Service

A longtime member of the Franklin Fire Department is stepping away after more than two decades of service to the community.

The City of Franklin announced the retirement of Engineer Wylie Jones, who will conclude his final 24-hour shift at 6 a.m. Sunday, marking 26 years with the department.

A Franklin native, Jones joined the department in 2000 and was promoted to engineer in 2013. He spent much of his career serving the downtown and Westhaven areas and was part of the team that opened Fire Station 8 in 2016, where he has served since.

Before joining the department, Jones served as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force from 1996 to 2000 and later continued his military service with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing until 2017, with deployments including Al Dhafra, Curaçao, and Baghdad.

Throughout his career, Jones was involved in community outreach and education efforts, including co-hosting a Franklin TV program focused on fire safety. He received several honors, including a Phoenix Award in 2021 for helping save a patient experiencing cardiac arrest during a technical rescue. The incident was also recognized with a Star of Life Award at the state level. He was named Engineer of the Year in 2020 and received additional recognition for exemplary service and community contributions.

In 2010, Jones was seriously injured in a house fire following an explosion. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and later made a full recovery. The incident became a training example within the department, emphasizing firefighter safety and resilience.

City officials praised Jones for his dedication, leadership, and positive impact, noting his ability to connect with others and support both colleagues and the community.

As he retires, Jones plans to spend more time with his family, continue writing, and enjoy a slower pace of life after decades of shift work and service.

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