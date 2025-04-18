Franklin Leaders Approve Rezoning for Hotel at The Factory at Franklin

City of Franklin officials approved, on April 8, a rezoning request to make way for a hotel at The Factory at Franklin.

Brought before BOMA was the rezoning of the property located north of Liberty Pike, east of Franklin Road, to facilitate the development of a hotel within the Factory District. The proposal aligns with the Envision Franklin plan. The hotel design has also received preliminary approval from the Historic Zoning Commission.

The ordinance passed unanimously which rezones 20.15 acres in the Factory District to support the construction of a hotel and a parking garage. The development plan emphasizes public art and pedestrian-friendly spaces, aligning with the community’s vision for the area, as staff reported during the meeting.

Details of the hotel area at The Factory show a two-story structure with 120 hotel rooms and a parking garage structure. The Factory also submitted a parking study that showed an overall 37% reduction from 1,674 spaces to 1,058 spaces with the share factors incorporated. With the addition of the parking garage, the development is providing 1,066 spaces.

At this time, we don’t have a date on when construction will begin on the new project.

