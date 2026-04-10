Registration Opens for 2026 Summer Orchestra Camp

Registration is now open for the WCS/Franklin Special District (FSD) Summer Orchestra Camp.

The week-long camp will take place June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom Middle School and is open to rising seventh to ninth-grade orchestra students.

Students will work with local teachers in large ensembles, sectionals and chamber music groups. They will also get to see guest artists perform, participate in fun games with friends and end the week with a final concert.

The cost of the camp is $225, which includes a camp t-shirt. Registration can be completed online and will close May 22. Freedom Middle School is located at 1000 Excellence Way in Franklin.

For more information, email the camp organizers or contact your child’s orchestra teacher.

Source: WCS

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