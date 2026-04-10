Home Entertainment Albert Cummings Brings Night of Blues to Franklin Theatre

Albert Cummings Brings Night of Blues to Franklin Theatre

By
Source Staff
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photo from Franklin Theatre

Experience an electrifying night of blues-rock at The Franklin Theatre with acclaimed guitarist and singer Albert Cummings. The show will take place on April 12th at 7 pm.

Known for his fiery guitar work and deeply expressive vocals, Cummings delivers a powerful performance that masterfully blends technical precision with raw emotion. Having shared stages with legends like B.B. King and Buddy Guy, this Billboard-charting artist brings a world-class, soulful energy to our intimate stage. Don’t miss this chance to witness one of the most dynamic performers in the blues scene today.

Find tickets here. 

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