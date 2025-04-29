Wednesday Farmers Market Returns to The Factory on April 30

The Factory at Franklin announces the return of the mid-week farmers market. The Wednesday Factory Farmers Market returns for the season on April 30, offering fresh, locally-produced goods from top regional vendors.

The market will feature a diverse selection of offerings, including farm-fresh produce, artisanal breads, premium meats including Wagyu beef, handcrafted cheeses, specialty honey products, fresh gelato, lavender products, handmade jewelry and natural skincare items. More than 15 local vendors will participate, offering the community direct access to high-quality, locally sourced products. This outdoor event is family- and pet-friendly.

Visit the market every Wednesday from April 30, 2025, to October 29, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin | 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

