Catch a Show at WCS Middle Schools

Five WCS middle schools will open their spring theater productions this week.

Brentwood Middle

Brentwood Middle theater students are exploring Greek mythology with their spring show opening April 10.

The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza features two battling narrators who are attempting to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using audience participation and general theatrical insanity.

Tickets may be purchased online for $12.10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Friday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Fairview Middle

Fairview Middle will bring Charlotte’s Web to the stage April 9-11.

Wilbur the pig faces an unfortunate fate until he builds an unlikely friendship with a wise spider.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets are $12.10 each for ages 12 and up and $8.98 each for ages 11 and under. Performance dates and times are listed below. Fairview Middle is located at 7200 Cumberland Drive in Fairview.

Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Spring Station Middle

Spring Station Middle will pay tribute to a classic tale in Peter Panic April 9-12.

Pam is the president of the drama club at her school, but due to cutbacks, the club may soon be eliminated. Pam and her thespian friends decide to save the club by putting on a huge production of Peter Pan, but Coach Rook has other plans.

Tickets can be purchased online for $12.10 each. Performance dates and times are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Sunset Middle

Sunset Middle will bring a timeless fairytale to life April 9-12.

Cinderella is an example of what can happen when adversity and hardship are faced with grace and kindness.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets are $12.10 each for adults; $6.90 each for students and children under the age of 18; and free for children under the age of 5. Performance dates and times are listed below. Sunset Middle is located at 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Middle

Woodland Middle is performing Matilda Jr. April 9-11.

This story of a girl who dreams of a better life will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Tickets can be purchased online. General admission tickets are $12.62 each, and free admission is available to WCS faculty and staff. Performance dates and times are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

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