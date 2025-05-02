Country Artist Clay Walker Named Franklin Rodeo’s Grand Marshal

The Franklin Rodeo, a cherished tradition since 1949, will take place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center May 15-17. The Noon Rotary Club hosts the annual fundraiser.

Each year, the Franklin Rodeo parade takes place in downtown Franklin ahead of the event. Via social media, the rodeo announced the grand marshal will be country artist Clay Walker, who was recently announced to play Randy Travis in a new biopic to be released at a later time.

The Franklin Rodeo shared, “We’re thrilled to announce the 2025 Franklin Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal!! Join us for the iconic and legendary Franklin Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 10 at 12 PM in Downtown Franklin! Come celebrate tradition, community, and country spirit as we kick off Rodeo Week in style!”

