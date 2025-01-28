OBITUARY: Angela Carol Thomas

Angela Carol Thomas, 61, passed away on January 26, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on April 19, 1963, to James Harold Lord and Vera May Lord.

A native of Henderson, Kentucky, Angela spent much of her life in the community she cherished. In later years, she moved to Tennessee before most recently residing in Alabama.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, James Harold Lord, and her husband of 34 years, Alvin Craig Thomas.

She is survived by her mother, Vera May Lord of Henderson; her siblings, Darla Lord and Jimmy Lord, both of Henderson, Ryan Lord of Evansville, IN; and her two daughters, Melissa (Adam) McCormick of Henderson and Amanda (Brandon) Noland of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Angela was also a proud Nonna to six granddaughters—Kaitlyn, Madolyn (Maddie), Kristyn, Kassie, Natalee, and Ellie—and a great-grandmother to Everley Jo. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as her companion, Steve Page of Alabama.

Angela’s wishes were to be cremation and will take place in Tennessee with a private burial to follow at a later date. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

Her memory will be cherished by those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Angela’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). May her life bring comfort and peace to all whose lives she touched.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email