Last Call: Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2025

Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2025. Here is the complete list of new releases for May 2025!
Leaving May 1
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
Leaving May 4
Insidious: The Red Door
Leaving May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving May 9
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving May 10
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving May 15
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
Leaving May 16
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
Leaving May 19
A Simple Favor
Leaving May 28
Burnt
Leaving May 29
The Silencing
Highlights Worth Watching Before They’re Gone
The beginning of May sees the largest exodus, with over 30 titles departing on May 1st alone. This collection includes something for everyone – from Steven Spielberg’s historical masterpiece “Schindler’s List” to Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy that helped define modern superhero cinema.
For those seeking lighter fare, romantic comedy classics like “Notting Hill,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “About Time” offer perfect viewing options. Meanwhile, sci-fi enthusiasts should prioritize “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” and the underrated “Europa Report” before they vanish.
The critically acclaimed “The Whale,” featuring Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance, and “Whiplash,” J.K. Simmons’ intense music drama, are essential viewing for fans of powerful performances. Action movie buffs have limited time to catch Brad Pitt’s WWII tank drama “Fury” or revisit Sylvester Stallone in the “Rambo” films before they leave mid-month.
