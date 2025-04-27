Nashville Zoo Receives Accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Nashville Zoo has been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo was one of 32 facilities to receive prestigious recognition by the Commission during AZA’s Mid-Year Meeting held in Palm Springs, California.

“Congratulations to the leadership and staff at Nashville Zoo for attaining the global ‘gold standard’ in zoological and aquarium accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president, and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “AZA’s standards continuously evolve to reflect best practices in the zoo and aquarium profession, with a strong emphasis on animal care and wellbeing at their core. Nashville Zoo has demonstrated a dedication to this exceptional level of care.”

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

“Our staff works tremendously hard to maintain Nashville Zoo and care for all animals that reside here,” said President and CEO of Nashville Zoo Rick Schwartz. “We are honored to receive accreditation again and will continue providing excellent care to our animals, creating impactful educational programs, and leading life-changing conservation efforts.”

There are 238 AZA-accredited institutions and 14 AZA-accredited related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visit https://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list.

For more information about Nashville Zoo visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

