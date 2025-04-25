Little Debbie’s Muffin Man to Visit Nashville

Do you know The Muffin Man? McKee Foods Corporation is celebrating the birthday of the beloved Muffin Man with a special tour bringing family-friendly fun and, of course, plenty of Little Debbie snacks to Louisville, Nashville, and Chattanooga.

“Little Debbie treats have been a beloved staple in so many homes for decades, and this tour is all about creating engaging experiences that bring people together over a snack they love,” said Kenny Hammontree, Little Debbie brand manager. “The Muffin Man will

stop by some of his favorite spots in Louisville, Nashville and Chattanooga, bringing all flavors of Mini Muffins to share. It is an honor to celebrate with snack lovers in multiple cities and help them create new memories.”

As a part of the festivities, The Muffin Man will drop by the following locations in Nashville:

Nashville Sounds First Horizon Park – April 27, 1:30–4 p.m.

Private Event at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Sightseeing stops around the city, including Nashville’s iconic murals, Centennial Park, Nissan Stadium and The John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

The birthday tour kicked off in Louisville and will wrap up with a final stop in Chattanooga later this spring. At each location, The Muffin Man will bring his Little Debbie Mini Muffins, which come in six delicious flavors, including classic Blueberry, the fan-favorite Cosmic™ and The Muffin Man’s personal pick of the month, Birthday Cake Mini Muffins. To learn more, visit www.littledebbie.com.

