Leadership Middle Tennessee Announces Pat Lawson as New Executive Director

Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) proudly announces the appointment of Pat Lawson as its new executive director, ushering in a dynamic era of regional collaboration, leadership development, and community impact.

“We are excited to have Pat on board. He is a visionary leader with the energy and commitment necessary to guide Leadership Middle Tennessee into the future,” said LMT Board Chair Leisa Byars. “His professional achievements, strong connections throughout the region, and passion for the organization make him the ideal choice for the position.”

Lawson currently serves as senior manager of regional relations at Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), overseeing initiatives across the organization’s 40-county footprint. His work has centered on cultivating relationships with local and regional business leaders, government officials, nonprofit partners, and community champions — all skills that will prove essential as he steps into this new leadership role.

With a background that includes serving as executive director of Sherry’s Run (now Sherry’s Hope) and athletic director at both Father Ryan High School and Cumberland University, Lawson brings a deep understanding of mission-driven leadership and community engagement. He holds both a Master and Bachelor of Arts in Education from Cumberland University and currently serves as class president of the LMT Class of 2025.

“It is an incredible honor to be chosen as the next executive director of Leadership Middle Tennessee,” said Lawson. “LMT has a powerful legacy of cultivating collaboration across our region, and I’m excited to help lead its next chapter of growth, innovation, and impact.”

Since its founding, Leadership Middle Tennessee has connected more than 700 leaders across Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Through its immersive regional leadership program, LMT equips civic, nonprofit, business, and education leaders with the tools, relationships, and understanding needed to tackle the most pressing issues facing Middle Tennessee.

The organization has been instrumental in encouraging cross-sector collaboration, regional economic development, disaster recovery response, and workforce innovation. Under Lawson’s leadership, LMT looks to deepen its impact, expand its alumni network’s engagement, and continue cultivating the next generation of collaborative leaders.

Lawson will succeed Lee Rucks, who has served with distinction as President of LMT since 2016. During Rucks’ tenure, the organization expanded its programming and alumni reach, helping shape a more connected and resilient Middle Tennessee.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email