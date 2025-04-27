Photo of the Day: April 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum thanked its Honor Society members with a special event at the home of museum board member Ken Levitan and Gloria Dumas. The evening featured a guest performance by Grammy-winning artist Tommy Emmanuel.

Honor Society members are donors who give $1,000 or more annually to the museum, providing meaningful support for the museum’s award-winning exhibitions, education programs and the preservation of the museum’s collection. Benefits of Honor Society membership include donor recognition, complimentary museum tickets and guided tours for guests, invitations to exclusive events and more.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.