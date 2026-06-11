Photo of the Day: June 11, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Talent management and influencer marketing agency Trend officially kicked off CMA Fest week with its highly anticipated event, Trend Presents: Off The Record with HARDY & Friends, a special evening benefiting The Hardy Fund, held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Wednesday, June 3.

In partnership with award-winning songwriter and performer HARDY, the exclusive event brought together lauded artists, creators, industry partners, and influential voices. HARDY kicked off the evening alongside Lauren Alaina with a performance of their No. 1 hit duet, “ONE BEER,” before welcoming surprise performances from country music chart-toppers Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Karen Fairchild, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr. and ERNEST. The night featured several unforgettable collaborations, including a special rendition of “Better Man” performed by Lambert, Wilson, Langley, Fairchild, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that brought together music, culture, and community under one roof.

Trend Management transformed Marathon Music Works into an immersive southern dive bar experience. Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to participate in both a silent and live auction featuring exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind items, raising more than $400,000 in support of The HARDY Fund–an organization founded by HARDY and his wife, Caleigh Hardy, to support community-focused initiatives across Mississippi and Tennessee.

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