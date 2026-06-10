Photo of the Day: June 10, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Thursday, June 4, SoFi hosted the live finale of its Amplify Your Ambitions Contest at Analog at Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee to kick-off CMA Fest 2026. Created in partnership with Kelsea Ballerini and the Country Music Association (CMA), the nationwide competition was designed to spotlight emerging artists and help address the financial barriers that can stand in the way of building a sustainable music career.

After weeks of submissions and public voting, finalists Karen Hardy, Shantania, and The Kentucky Gentleman took the stage to perform live in front of a judging panel that included Kelsea Ballerini, a five-time GRAMMY® Award nominee and multiple ACM and CMA Award winner, SoFi Chief of Financial Empowerment Vivian Tu, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.

Following the performances, Karen Hardy was named the winner of SoFi’s Amplify Your Ambitions Contest and awarded the $200,000 grand prize to help advance their music career. The remaining finalists each received $50,000 runner-up prizes.

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