6/9/26: Overcast with light drizzle; high 87.4, low 72.1, current temp 72.7, wind 8.1 mph.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM report a temperature of 72.7°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation this evening.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 87.4°F, while the low dipped to 72.1°F. Winds throughout the day were noted at speeds up to 11.9 mph, with a 45% chance of precipitation resulting in a total of 0.03 in reported. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to lower to around 72.3°F, with continued light drizzle and similar wind conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Residents should monitor local updates for any changes in the weather as the night continues.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
72°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
73°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|87°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|89°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|89°F
|70°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|85°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|86°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|81°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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