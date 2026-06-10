6/9/26: Overcast with light drizzle; high 87.4, low 72.1, current temp 72.7, wind 8.1 mph.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM report a temperature of 72.7°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 87.4°F, while the low dipped to 72.1°F. Winds throughout the day were noted at speeds up to 11.9 mph, with a 45% chance of precipitation resulting in a total of 0.03 in reported. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to lower to around 72.3°F, with continued light drizzle and similar wind conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Residents should monitor local updates for any changes in the weather as the night continues.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 72°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 45% chance · 0.03 in Now 73°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 89°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 89°F 70°F Partly cloudy Friday 85°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 86°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 81°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate

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