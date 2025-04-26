OBITUARY: Anthony Paul Mattioli

Anthony Paul Mattioli, age 87, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at NHC Place at Cool Springs. A native of Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Angelo Mattioli and the late Anna D’Angelo Mattioli. He was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He retired after 30 years of service with United Parcel Service (UPS). He was an avid sports card collector and took great pride in his collection. He loved to tinker and considered himself an amateur handyman. He enjoyed playing and watching baseball, and he also enjoyed collecting guns. However, his greatest treasure was the time he spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Paul Mattioli, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Paul (Leslie) Mattioli; daughter, Lisanne (Ronald) Miller; grandchildren, Addison and Taylor Mattioli.

His wishes were to be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.