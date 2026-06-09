Photo of the Day: June 9, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Billboard concluded its Billboard Country Live events, which took place at Category 10 in downtown Nashville during CMA Fest. The free, two-day public concert showcase brought together an elite roster of country music’s most exciting stars, delivering an electric live music experience right in the heart of Music City. Driven by overwhelming demand, the venue reached maximum capacity multiple times, bringing in a record-breaking 32,000 fans throughout the entirety of the event.

The two-day concert series featured the genre’s defining hitmakers split across two high-energy nights. On Thursday, June 4 (Day 1), reigning CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year, The Red Clay Strays headlined a powerhouse bill featuring Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Corey Kent, Drew Baldridge, Hunter Hayes, Lanie Gardner, The Band Perry, The Grimm and Ty Myers. On Friday, June 5 (Day 2), ACM New Male Artist of the Year Tucker Wetmore took the headlining reins, leading a stellar showcase that included Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Priscilla Block, Something Out West and Stella Lefty.

The festivities officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 3, with an exclusive rooftop gathering at Category 10 honoring Billboard’s Country Power Players. This premiere event recognized the most influential executives and industry tastemakers shaping the global trajectory of the genre today. The night featured several major honors, including the Icon award, presented to Miranda Lambert by Tom Douglas. HARDY handed the Rising Star award to Tucker Wetmore, while Matt Rife presented The Red Clay Strays with the Groundbreaker award. The Neal Agency’s Austin Neal was named Executive Of The Year, presented by his father Kevin Neal following an introduction by Billboard’s Executive Vice President of Charts & Data Partnerships, Silvio Pietroluongo and Riley Green took home the Hitmaker award, handed out by Clint Black.

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