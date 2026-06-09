6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Partly Cloudy, High 80, Low 74, Current 75, Winds Up to 9 mph

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday afternoon, with potential for flooding in low-lying and urban areas due to excessive rainfall.
Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 74.8°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported at this time, and conditions are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F and the low was 72.1°F, with winds gusting up to 13.9 mph. A chance of thunderstorms contributed to a 66% precipitation probability, resulting in a total of 1.04 inches of rain.
Tonight’s low is expected to be around 74.7°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.9 mph. There is a 43% chance of further precipitation, with overcast conditions anticipated.
Residents should remain vigilant due to the Moderate Flood Watch, as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|87°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|89°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|91°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|85°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|73°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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