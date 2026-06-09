Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Partly Cloudy, High 80, Low 74, Current...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Partly Cloudy, High 80, Low 74, Current 75, Winds Up to 9 mph

By
Source Staff
-
Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-09T00:14:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Tuesday afternoon, with potential for flooding in low-lying and urban areas due to excessive rainfall.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 74.8°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported at this time, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F and the low was 72.1°F, with winds gusting up to 13.9 mph. A chance of thunderstorms contributed to a 66% precipitation probability, resulting in a total of 1.04 inches of rain.

Tonight’s low is expected to be around 74.7°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.9 mph. There is a 43% chance of further precipitation, with overcast conditions anticipated.

Residents should remain vigilant due to the Moderate Flood Watch, as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
72°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
66% chance · 1.04 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 87°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Friday 91°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 85°F 70°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
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