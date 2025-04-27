Gaylord Opryland Unveils DC Universe Themed Experiences

Gaylord Hotels and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) introduce DC Summer, a first-of-its-kind collaboration coming to Gaylord Opryland Resort, weekends only from May 23 through Sept. 1, 2025. This debut, multi-location partnership invites guests to step into a world of legendary DC Super Heroes and notorious Super-Villains through several DC-themed experiences from check in to check out. DC Summer at Gaylord Opryland will include spectacular atrium light shows, a Super Hero scavenger hunt, themed character dining, a Super Hero pool celebration and pop-up retail kiosks featuring exclusive DC merchandise.

“We are excited to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences to bring the world of DC to Gaylord Opryland during the summer season,” said Thomas Petrillo, Area General Manager of Gaylord Opryland. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to offer a brand-new experience and DC Summer is set to be an extraordinary journey, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the DC Universe.”

Building on Gaylord Opryland Resort’s tradition of creating unique immersive experiences, such as the renowned A Country Christmas and ICE! holiday attraction, DC Summer will feature a variety of complimentary and paid activities. These offerings will create an out-of-this-world summer entertainment experience that celebrates DC’s legendary stories and characters.

DC Summer Activations at Gaylord Opryland Include:

DC Super Hero’s Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Overnight guests can celebrate their heroic feats with a Super Hero Certificate at check out.

Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Work with the Justice League to solve The Riddler’s tricky puzzles scattered throughout the resort.

DC Super Hero Craft Zone: Let the superhero within take shape by embracing creativity at this fun arts and crafts station. Every superhero should help shape their origin story.

Hall of Justice Character Dining: Guests can fuel their inner powers at the Justice League’s dining hall. Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman join guests at this one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with epic eats and gems of courage and truth.

DC Super Secret Menu: Use a secret codeword to access a special menu. Super Hero-inspired cocktails, mighty appetizers and legendary desserts await—because saving the world works up an appetite.

DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn’t just story time, it’s a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their super powers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts, and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp – Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

DC Super Hero Sightings: A member of the Justice League is on a mission to thwart The Riddler’s latest nefarious plot right here and needs assistance. Snap a photo, lend a hand and be a part of the heroics.

DC Super Hero Splash: Resort overnight guests can dive into an unforgettable poolside celebration at the resort’s Cascades pool, packed with superhero games, DC trivia, and DJ-spun beats. It’s the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages.

DC Movie Night at SoundWaves: Watch DC Super Heroes on SoundWaves’ giant outdoor LED screen. Featuring themed snacks and fellow fans all around, this outdoor movie night is a personal Super Hero escape, placing overnight guests in the middle of the action.

Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score that will keep everyone glued to their seats until the thrilling finale.

DC Super Hero Supply Pack: Package guests will start their adventure with a themed welcome pack featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. Inside: a cape, autograph book, projector pen, sticker, and bag to kick off a heroic journey.

The DC Summer Legends in the Making Package, available Friday and Saturday nights, includes one night room accommodations, a Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt booklet, a $75.00 resort credit, and a DC Super Hero Supply Pack. Guests can purchase individual tickets for additional DC Summer events including Hall of Justice Character Dining, Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt, DC Super Hero Academy Live Show, and DC Super Hero Craft Zone.

Activities and daily offerings vary. To book a DC Summer package or individual tickets to explore the supersized summer festivities at Gaylord Opryland Resort, visit www.GaylordHotels.com/DCSummer.

In addition to partaking in the DC Summer attractions, overnight guests looking to beat the heat and elevate their stay can, based on availability, add-on SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale water attraction. Fusing water with music, SoundWaves has an 84-degree, 110,000 square-foot inside area which is open year-round as well as an outdoor area, open daily May 22 through Sept.1, 2025. Outdoors, guests can splash around in a giant wave pool, plunge down a vertical drop slide, race down a four-lane mat racer, and speed through an open flume slide. Inside, families can venture though multiple water slides, float down a lazy and rapid river, take a mega raft ride, and learn how to surf on Nashville’s only FlowRider®. The water attraction features an adult only pool and bar as well as multi-level play structure areas for younger children. SoundWaves is not included in the DC Summer Legends in the Making Package; the only guaranteed way to access SoundWaves is booking a Soundwaves Experience Package. Learn more by visiting SoundWavesGO.com.

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be offering an extensive itinerary of additional summer activities which include:

Around We Glow Delta Riverboat Ride – This indoor, enchanting, evening boat ride experience is an exciting twist on the resort’s classic Delta Riverboat attraction. Guests will all move to their own silent disco groove as they cruise down the Delta River.

Delta Riverboat Ride – Travel down a scenic river winding through the Delta Atrium. Guests can admire the majestic indoor garden while resort guides share facts about the plants, fish, and activities.

Selfie Spots – Strike a pose throughout the resort at various selfie spots, the perfect way to make memories.

Horticulture Trek – Enjoy a self-guided tour throughout three atriums, spanning 9-acres, to learn about the resort’s extraordinary flora while strolling through the stunning gardens.

Wildlife Rescue: Augmented Reality Experience – Twelve endangered animals are hidden throughout the resort and guests will be challenged to find them all in this virtual safari experience.

Relâche Spa – The resort’s upscale, full-service spa is a sanctuary for elevated tranquility. Beginning June 1 through August 31, guests can experience sunshine & citrus seasonal treatments including pedicures, facials, massages and scrubs, all designed to leave you feeling fresh, energized and glowing.

Gaylord Springs Golf Links – The public Scottish links-style course is just a quick 5-minute drive from Gaylord Opryland Resort. Bordered by limestone bluffs and federally protected wetlands along the scenic Cumberland River, the par 72 layout featuring 18 holes, is designed to challenge golfers of any skill level. For more information or to book a tee time, visit GaylordSprings.com.

General Jackson Showboat – General Jackson Showboat is one of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s most popular attractions and boasts a rich history in its 40-year existence. Offering year-round cruises and first-class entertainment, the midday lunch and evening dinner cruises both feature a delicious meal prepared by the resort’s award-winning culinary team followed by a spectacular show inside the Victorian Theater. The live performances celebrate Tennessee’s musical heritage and iconic legends, complete with dazzling sets, a dynamic live band, exceptional vocalists, mesmerizing choreography, and vibrant costumes, all supported by state-of-the-art lighting and sound. For more information or to book tickets, visit GeneralJackson.com.

