Full Entertainment Lineup for Franklin Main Street Festival 2025

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.
The live entertainment will feature local musicians, performances from local dance studios and performing arts groups.
SATURDAY, APRIL 26 – Main Stage
9:45 AM – Opening Remarks
10:00-10:30 AM – Ann Carroll School of Dance
10:35-11:05 AM – Onelight Dance
11:10-11:40 AM-Rocky Top Revue
11:45-12:15 PM – NS Dance Academy
12:40-1:40 PM – B2R
1:55-2:40PM – Adam Drasin & The Lonesome
3:00-3:45 PM – Pomegranate
4:15-5:00 PM – Essence
5:10-5:55 PM – Mark Anthony Ensemble
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
10:00-10:30AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
10:35-11:05 AM – Stage Right School of Performing Arts
11:10-11:40 AM – Histown Dance and Performing Arts
11:50-12:20 PM – Act Too Players
12:40-1:40 PM – B2R
2:00-2:45 PM – TSMS Jazz Band
3:00-3:45 PM – APC Studios
4:15-5:00 PM – Eastern Dreamers
5:15-6:00 PM – Poor Lisa
SATURDAY, April 26 – Acoustic Stage
10:30-11:15 – Joseph Culpepper
11:20-12:05 – Brandon Scott
12:10-12:55 – Danny Nocito
1:00-1:45 – Marc Calder
1:50-2:35 – WiLLiS and His One Man Band
3:00-3:45 – South Margin
3:50-4:35 – Jolene
4:40-5:25 – Nick Black
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
11:20-12:05 – Kiersi Joli
12:10-12:55 – Ashley Carson
1:00-1:45 – Will Paustian
1:50-2:35 – Brandon Scott
3:00-3:45 – The Late Bloomers
3:50-4:35 – Taylor Tuke
4:40-5:25 – C4
