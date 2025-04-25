Full Entertainment Lineup for Franklin Main Street Festival 2025

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The live entertainment will feature local musicians, performances from local dance studios and performing arts groups.

Also, before you head to Main Street Festival, read this.



SATURDAY, APRIL 26 – Main Stage

9:45 AM – Opening Remarks

10:00-10:30 AM – Ann Carroll School of Dance

10:35-11:05 AM – Onelight Dance

11:10-11:40 AM-Rocky Top Revue

11:45-12:15 PM – NS Dance Academy

12:40-1:40 PM – B2R

1:55-2:40PM – Adam Drasin & The Lonesome

3:00-3:45 PM – Pomegranate

4:15-5:00 PM – Essence

5:10-5:55 PM – Mark Anthony Ensemble

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

10:00-10:30AM – WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program

10:35-11:05 AM – Stage Right School of Performing Arts

11:10-11:40 AM – Histown Dance and Performing Arts

11:50-12:20 PM – Act Too Players

12:40-1:40 PM – B2R

2:00-2:45 PM – TSMS Jazz Band

3:00-3:45 PM – APC Studios

4:15-5:00 PM – Eastern Dreamers

5:15-6:00 PM – Poor Lisa

SATURDAY, April 26 – Acoustic Stage

10:30-11:15 – Joseph Culpepper

11:20-12:05 – Brandon Scott

12:10-12:55 – Danny Nocito

1:00-1:45 – Marc Calder

1:50-2:35 – WiLLiS and His One Man Band

3:00-3:45 – South Margin

3:50-4:35 – Jolene

4:40-5:25 – Nick Black

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

11:20-12:05 – Kiersi Joli

12:10-12:55 – Ashley Carson

1:00-1:45 – Will Paustian

1:50-2:35 – Brandon Scott

3:00-3:45 – The Late Bloomers

3:50-4:35 – Taylor Tuke

4:40-5:25 – C4

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email