Ty Myers to Bring Tour to The Pinnacle

Ty Myers is adding 20 more dates to his must-see The Select Tour — a SOLD-OUT national run that’s emerged as one of the hottest tickets in town for 2025. Myers will perform in Nashville at The Pinnacle on October 17. After selling out the tour’s previously announced 45 dates in just minutes, the 17-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist is now giving fans the chance to catch him at a historic moment in his explosive career.

Tickets for The Select Tour added dates are available via an exclusive fan presale beginning Wednesday (4/23) at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through Thursday (4/24) at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale begins Friday (4/25) at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit www.tymyersmusic.com.

With stops at major cities like Denver, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., the extended run of The Select Tour will begin on July 31 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The newly added dates will find Myers playing even bigger rooms all over the country, including premier venues like The Pinnacle in Nashville (October 17). Since kicking off The Select Tour in January, he’s incited heartthrob-level pandemonium at each show, with fans lined up around the block and crowd members screaming along to every word.

