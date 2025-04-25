Full List of Artisans at Franklin Main Street Festival 2025

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.
The festival will feature over 100 artisan vendors; check out the full list below.
Also, before you head to Main Street Festival, read this.
List of Artisan Vendors:
- Booth 101 | yycreations
- Booth 102 | Cute Glass Animals
- Booth 103 | Trish’s Dishes and More
- Booth 104 | Timeless Art of Cheryl Baker
- Booth 105 | Timeless Art of Cheryl Baker
- Booth 106 | Son of Sawdust
- Booth 107 | Half Pint Tie Dye
- Booth 108 | Hambone and Dogs Pet Treats
- Booth 110 | chickadee co.
- Booth 111 | Kell Designs
- Booth 114 | Made to Play Toys
- Booth 116 | BOHO TABLE AND BENCH
- Booth 117 | Rebecca McKenzie Designs
- Booth 121 | The Hallway Art
- Booth 122 | Puppy Crumbles
- Booth 123 | Candle with a Handle
- Booth 124 | Two Dreams, LLC
- Booth 125 | The Custom Cowgirl
- Booth 126 | The Custom Cowgirl
- Booth 202 | Buff and Huck Hats
- Booth 204 | Vintage Vamp
- Booth 205 | Black Lion Photography
- Booth 206 | Authors Circle Mid TN
- Booth 207 | Hazel Beachwear/ crushable hats
- Booth 208 | Made in Glass
- Booth 209 | The Oak Shed
- Booth 210 | The Oak Shed
- Booth 211 | Scott’s Fine Art
- Booth 212 | Scott’s Fine Art
- Booth 213 | Tennessee Hot Sauce Co
- Booth 214 | Frame of mind
- Booth 215 | Frame of mind
- Booth 216 | I&AAGroup
- Booth 217 | Welded
- Booth 218 | Cosgrove and Lewis Soap
- Booth 219 | Down By The Lake
- Booth 220 | Rew Elliott
- Booth 223 | SoKno Woodworking
- Booth 224 | The Art of Mandie Palmer
- Booth 225 | Pottery Art by Jana Rohlickova
- Booth 226 | The Tapestree by Elk Meadow Designs
- Booth 227 | Pare Candle
- Booth 228 | Nectar of the Vine
- Booth 229 | Early’s Honey Stand
- Booth 230 | Parrotland Carvings
- Booth 231 | The Iron Gate
- Booth 232 | Stumpmen
- Booth 233 | GGFRESH Homemade Sauce
- Booth 234 | NLD Art
- Booth 235 | Granola’d
- Booth 236 | Jewel Marie’s
- Booth 237 | Dan Powell Art
- Booth 238 | Dan Powell Art
- Booth 239 | The Painted Garden
- Booth 240 | Britts Leather Co.
- Booth 241 | Britts Leather Co.
- Booth 302 | Sapphire Wood Studio
- Booth 304 | Orchard View Pottery
- Booth 305 | Orchard View Pottery
- Booth 307 | One Man, One Garage
- Booth 308 | Grown Wild Foods
- Booth 309 | Wennerstens Etchings
- Booth 310 | Princess and Papa
- Booth 312 | Wind and Fire Chimes
- Booth 313 | Lisa Lammey Fine Arts
- Booth 314 | Name It Already
- Booth 315 | Name It Already
- Booth 316 | Hey J Design
- Booth 318 | Fabulina Designs
- Booth 321 | Silhouettes
- Booth 322 | Designs By Savanna
- Booth 323 | tailfeather + co
- Booth 324 | Roots In Tennessee
- Booth 327 | McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse
- Booth 328 | The Grumpy Man
- Booth 329 | Swinford Designs
- Booth 330 | Swinford Designs
- Booth 331 | Wild Woods Floral Design
- Booth 333 | KaZel & Company
- Booth 335 | Fiddle & Flame Candle Co.
- Booth 336 | Handcrafted Kentucky
- Booth 403 | JODI MELISSA
- Booth 404 | Jamie Boyd Art
- Booth 405 | Jamie Boyd Art
- Booth 406 | Pinkhouse Collections
- Booth 407 | Trittello
- Booth 408 | Southern Country Preserves
- Booth 410 | CEMENT6
- Booth 411 | Lucky Blackfoot Art
- Booth 412 | Wayne Weeks Woodcrafting & Artistry
- Booth 413 | Hot Sauce Nashville
- Booth 414 | Clayton & Crume
- Booth 418 | Nicholas Ricaurte
- Booth 419 | Nicholas Ricaurte
- Booth 420 | SIMI Company
- Booth 421 | SIMI Company
- Booth 422 | Dixie Pottery
- Booth 423 | Dixie Pottery
- Booth 425 | Designs by Mia Lauren
- Booth 426 | A Piece of Cloud 9
- Booth 429 | Jewel Hippie Jewelry
- Booth 430 | Elizabeth Anns
- Booth 431 | Elizabeth Anns
- Booth 435 | Mojana
- Booth 436 | Queen of Arts by Kara
- Booth 440 | Astro Vinyl Art
- Booth 443 | Fabled Raven
- Booth 506 | Rustic Memory Sign Company
- Booth 507 | The Hat Bar of Georgia
- Booth 508 | The Hat Bar of Georgia
- Booth 509 | Cutting Edge Knife
- Booth 510 | Night Light Designs
- Booth 511 | Renee Evans Art
- Booth 512 | Both Hands on the Wheel
- Booth 513 | Draw-u
- Booth 514 | Bell’s Woodwork
- Booth 515 | Bell’s Woodwork
- Booth 516 | Candles By A Dad
- Booth 803 | PearlSandSea Jewelry
- Booth 804 | Jason Stoddart Photography
- Booth 805 | Jason Stoddart Photography
- Booth 806 | Sara Pliske
- Booth 807 | Dwell Evermore
- Booth 808 | tadpole creek creations
- Booth 809 | tadpole creek creations
- Booth 812 | The Pink Glove
- Booth 813 | Dye WorksII
- Booth 814 | Dye WorksII
- Booth 815 | Glitter and Toadstools
- Booth 816 | Gallery Leigh Ann
- Booth 818 | Flora + Moon
- Booth 819 | Early Bird Crafting
- Booth 820 | Early Bird Crafting
- Booth 821 | Clearly Pur Naturals
- Booth 822 | The Fleur Sauvage
- Booth 823 | chris bARentTz originals
- Booth 830 | M3D Prints
- Booth 831 | The Scent Studio
- Booth 832 | Heekin Pewter
- Booth 833 | The Cozy Cottage Co
- Booth 834 | Hightower Crafts
- Booth 835 | Whitney’s Art Studio
- Booth 836 | Pet Musings
- Booth 837 | Star Mountain Soap Company
- Booth 838 | Star Mountain Soap Company
- Booth 839 | WoodLand Thistle
- Booth 840 | Eleven Graces Artisan Jewelry
- Booth 843 | Twin Creek Woodworks
- Booth 844 | YTB Crafts & Art
- Booth 845 | b. loren & company
- Booth 848 | Liv’s Canvas
- Booth 849 | MGM Lavender Farm
- Booth 850 | Soul Society
- Booth 851 | Darrel Bowman Pottery
- Booth 852 | J R Whitsett Woodworks
- Booth 856 | Little Miss Mel
- Booth KidZone | Fantasy Face Artistry
