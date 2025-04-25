Full List of Artisans at Franklin Main Street Festival 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The festival will feature over 100 artisan vendors; check out the full list below.

Also, before you head to Main Street Festival, read this.

List of Artisan Vendors: 

  • Booth 101 | yycreations
  • Booth 102 | Cute Glass Animals
  • Booth 103 | Trish’s Dishes and More
  • Booth 104 | Timeless Art of Cheryl Baker
  • Booth 105 | Timeless Art of Cheryl Baker
  • Booth 106 | Son of Sawdust
  • Booth 107 | Half Pint Tie Dye
  • Booth 108 | Hambone and Dogs Pet Treats
  • Booth 110 | chickadee co.
  • Booth 111 | Kell Designs
  • Booth 114 | Made to Play Toys
  • Booth 116 | BOHO TABLE AND BENCH
  • Booth 117 | Rebecca McKenzie Designs
  • Booth 121 | The Hallway Art
  • Booth 122 | Puppy Crumbles
  • Booth 123 | Candle with a Handle
  • Booth 124 | Two Dreams, LLC
  • Booth 125 | The Custom Cowgirl
  • Booth 126 | The Custom Cowgirl
  • Booth 202 | Buff and Huck Hats
  • Booth 204 | Vintage Vamp
  • Booth 205 | Black Lion Photography
  • Booth 206 | Authors Circle Mid TN
  • Booth 207 | Hazel Beachwear/ crushable hats
  • Booth 208 | Made in Glass
  • Booth 209 | The Oak Shed
  • Booth 210 | The Oak Shed
  • Booth 211 | Scott’s Fine Art
  • Booth 212 | Scott’s Fine Art
  • Booth 213 | Tennessee Hot Sauce Co
  • Booth 214 | Frame of mind
  • Booth 215 | Frame of mind
  • Booth 216 | I&AAGroup
  • Booth 217 | Welded
  • Booth 218 | Cosgrove and Lewis Soap
  • Booth 219 | Down By The Lake
  • Booth 220 | Rew Elliott
  • Booth 223 | SoKno Woodworking
  • Booth 224 | The Art of Mandie Palmer
  • Booth 225 | Pottery Art by Jana Rohlickova
  • Booth 226 | The Tapestree by Elk Meadow Designs
  • Booth 227 | Pare Candle
  • Booth 228 | Nectar of the Vine
  • Booth 229 | Early’s Honey Stand
  • Booth 230 | Parrotland Carvings
  • Booth 231 | The Iron Gate
  • Booth 232 | Stumpmen
  • Booth 233 | GGFRESH Homemade Sauce
  • Booth 234 | NLD Art
  • Booth 235 | Granola’d
  • Booth 236 | Jewel Marie’s
  • Booth 237 | Dan Powell Art
  • Booth 238 | Dan Powell Art
  • Booth 239 | The Painted Garden
  • Booth 240 | Britts Leather Co.
  • Booth 241 | Britts Leather Co.
  • Booth 302 | Sapphire Wood Studio
  • Booth 304 | Orchard View Pottery
  • Booth 305 | Orchard View Pottery
  • Booth 307 | One Man, One Garage
  • Booth 308 | Grown Wild Foods
  • Booth 309 | Wennerstens Etchings
  • Booth 310 | Princess and Papa
  • Booth 312 | Wind and Fire Chimes
  • Booth 313 | Lisa Lammey Fine Arts
  • Booth 314 | Name It Already
  • Booth 315 | Name It Already
  • Booth 316 | Hey J Design
  • Booth 318 | Fabulina Designs
  • Booth 321 | Silhouettes
  • Booth 322 | Designs By Savanna
  • Booth 323 | tailfeather + co
  • Booth 324 | Roots In Tennessee
  • Booth 327 | McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse
  • Booth 328 | The Grumpy Man
  • Booth 329 | Swinford Designs
  • Booth 330 | Swinford Designs
  • Booth 331 | Wild Woods Floral Design
  • Booth 333 | KaZel & Company
  • Booth 335 | Fiddle & Flame Candle Co.
  • Booth 336 | Handcrafted Kentucky
  • Booth 403 | JODI MELISSA
  • Booth 404 | Jamie Boyd Art
  • Booth 405 | Jamie Boyd Art
  • Booth 406 | Pinkhouse Collections
  • Booth 407 | Trittello
  • Booth 408 | Southern Country Preserves
  • Booth 410 | CEMENT6
  • Booth 411 | Lucky Blackfoot Art
  • Booth 412 | Wayne Weeks Woodcrafting & Artistry
  • Booth 413 | Hot Sauce Nashville
  • Booth 414 | Clayton & Crume
  • Booth 418 | Nicholas Ricaurte
  • Booth 419 | Nicholas Ricaurte
  • Booth 420 | SIMI Company
  • Booth 421 | SIMI Company
  • Booth 422 | Dixie Pottery
  • Booth 423 | Dixie Pottery
  • Booth 425 | Designs by Mia Lauren
  • Booth 426 | A Piece of Cloud 9
  • Booth 429 | Jewel Hippie Jewelry
  • Booth 430 | Elizabeth Anns
  • Booth 431 | Elizabeth Anns
  • Booth 435 | Mojana
  • Booth 436 | Queen of Arts by Kara
  • Booth 440 | Astro Vinyl Art
  • Booth 443 | Fabled Raven
  • Booth 506 | Rustic Memory Sign Company
  • Booth 507 | The Hat Bar of Georgia
  • Booth 508 | The Hat Bar of Georgia
  • Booth 509 | Cutting Edge Knife
  • Booth 510 | Night Light Designs
  • Booth 511 | Renee Evans Art
  • Booth 512 | Both Hands on the Wheel
  • Booth 513 | Draw-u
  • Booth 514 | Bell’s Woodwork
  • Booth 515 | Bell’s Woodwork
  • Booth 516 | Candles By A Dad
  • Booth 803 | PearlSandSea Jewelry
  • Booth 804 | Jason Stoddart Photography
  • Booth 805 | Jason Stoddart Photography
  • Booth 806 | Sara Pliske
  • Booth 807 | Dwell Evermore
  • Booth 808 | tadpole creek creations
  • Booth 809 | tadpole creek creations
  • Booth 812 | The Pink Glove
  • Booth 813 | Dye WorksII
  • Booth 814 | Dye WorksII
  • Booth 815 | Glitter and Toadstools
  • Booth 816 | Gallery Leigh Ann
  • Booth 818 | Flora + Moon
  • Booth 819 | Early Bird Crafting
  • Booth 820 | Early Bird Crafting
  • Booth 821 | Clearly Pur Naturals
  • Booth 822 | The Fleur Sauvage
  • Booth 823 | chris bARentTz originals
  • Booth 830 | M3D Prints
  • Booth 831 | The Scent Studio
  • Booth 832 | Heekin Pewter
  • Booth 833 | The Cozy Cottage Co
  • Booth 834 | Hightower Crafts
  • Booth 835 | Whitney’s Art Studio
  • Booth 836 | Pet Musings
  • Booth 837 | Star Mountain Soap Company
  • Booth 838 | Star Mountain Soap Company
  • Booth 839 | WoodLand Thistle
  • Booth 840 | Eleven Graces Artisan Jewelry
  • Booth 843 | Twin Creek Woodworks
  • Booth 844 | YTB Crafts & Art
  • Booth 845 | b. loren & company
  • Booth 848 | Liv’s Canvas
  • Booth 849 | MGM Lavender Farm
  • Booth 850 | Soul Society
  • Booth 851 | Darrel Bowman Pottery
  • Booth 852 | J R Whitsett Woodworks
  • Booth 856 | Little Miss Mel
  • Booth KidZone | Fantasy Face Artistry

Main-Street-Festival-Map-2025.jpg

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here