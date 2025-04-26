Former College Athletes Become Newest Brentwood Police Department Officers

On April 14, three former college athletes stopped by the Brentwood City Commission meeting to officially become the City’s three newest police officers. That evening, Mason Lundgrin, Maggie McCord, and Connor Smith took the oath of office while Brentwood Police Chief Jim Colvin shared their athletic exploits with the City Commission.

Maggie McCord

McCord, a native of Washington state, attended Utah Tech University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While a student, she played basketball for the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

“She was a very good basketball player,” Colvin said. “During her junior and senior seasons, she started all 31 games, and is currently third all-time for career three-point field goals made at Utah Tech.”

Colvin admitted to getting the information from the Utah Tech website, which also listed each player’s fouls and ejections.

“I’m happy to report, there were no ejections,” he said.

Connor Smith

Smith grew up in California and later attended Aurora University in Illinois. He received four bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, psychology, sociology and business administration.

“Somehow he also found time to play hockey while he was there, and so he played all four years and then professionally in the minor leagues,” Colvin said.

Smith played for the Macon Mayhem, a minor league hockey team in Georgia, and as Colvin pointed out, “he had zero minutes in the penalty box.”

Mason Lundgrin

Lundgrin, originally from Kansas, moved to Tennessee to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lipscomb University. During his time at Lipscomb, he played on the baseball team, where he started all 62 games his senior season.

“He finished the season as an infielder with a perfect fielding percentage – a very impressive stat,” Colvin said. “At the academy, Mason was the top shot with a score of 100 percent. He won the marksmanship award at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.”

Colvin also found a website that said Lundgrin had pitched two innings during his college career, but Lundgrin told him that information was incorrect.

“You could have gone along with me on that one,” the chief joked. Then he turned back to the commissioners. “As you can see, Mason is an honest man.”

