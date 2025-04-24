What to Know About Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2025

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presents the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, from 10 am to 6 pm each day. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.

During the event, there will be a lineup of special features for guests to enjoy, including:

150+ Arts & Crafts Vendors: Discover unique, handcrafted treasures.

30+ Food & Beverage Vendors: Indulge in delicious treats from local favorites.

Main Stage presented by Nissan & Acoustic Stage presented by Price Printing: Enjoy live music from talented performers.

Art and Culture Performances: Be captivated by dance, spoken word, music, and more.

KidsZone presented by Hope UC Nashville: Let the little ones unleash their creativity with games, crafts, and activities.

Spring Street: Experience interactive arts, movement, and surprises.

PetZone presented by Animalia Health + Wellness: A pet-friendly paradise with a pop-up pet boutique, puppaccino bar, photo ops, and animal adoptions facilitated by Williamson County.

Collaborative Public Art Exhibits: Participate in creating something special for our community.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. each day, the last shuttle will leave the last 15 minutes of the festival. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. Information on locations can be found -Harlinsdale Farm- Drops at 1st and Main Street, and Franklin High School – Drops at the back of City Hall off 3rd and Church Street.

United Communications will offer free Wi-Fi and it will cover an area stretching two blocks to the north and south and one block to the east and west of the public square. A password is not required to connect to the service. The free Wi-Fi network is an initiative of United Communications in partnership with the city of Franklin to help ensure residents, business owners, and visitors can stay connected to fast, reliable internet service 24/7, even during periods of peak cellular network demand.

