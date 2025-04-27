OBITUARY: Dr. James Earl Harvey

Dr. James Earl Harvey, age 91 of Nashville, TN passed peacefully on April 24, 2025. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Bertha (Laufer) Harvey, Jim was raised in Hobart, Oklahoma.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma (B.S.), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.) and Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary (D.Min.) Alongside Val, his marriage and ministry partner, whom he met in first grade, dated in high school and married in college, he pastored seven churches in four states (Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Tennessee).

They traveled for international conference leading and mission trips. Jim worked at Lifeway as a curriculum writer and editor, church growth consultant, and adult conference leader. After retirement, Jim led a team to plant West Franklin Baptist Church. Jim co-taught a senior adult class at Forest Hills Baptist Church where he and Val were members. He also served as chaplain at Deer Lake retirement community where they resided.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, woodworking, following the annual OU Sooners football season as an avid fan, and staying in touch with family and friends on their birthdays and at Christmas. He authored several Christian discipleship books.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Val Medlin Harvey; son, Mark (Judy) Harvey; daughter, Martha Burkey; grandchildren, James (Jen) Harvey, and Jordan Burkey; great-grandson, Aiden Harvey.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to The Gideons International or Alive Hospice www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give.