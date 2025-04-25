Cheekwood Launches Community Celebration with Five Days of Music, Art and Garden Events

Love is all around at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens as everyone is invited to experience five days of special events and the beauty of summertime in the gardens during the inaugural Cheekwood Community Celebration.

Each day of the celebration has a theme and is filled with special day and night

programming for guests of all ages. Iconic Nashville cultural institutions will provide

entertaining activities, Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell will perform, local kids’

bands will get their time in the spotlight, a movie night in the gardens will feature the

classic love story “The Princess Bride,” and a musical performance by a Beatles tribute

band will remind us that all we need is love.

Guests can also enjoy food trucks, daily tours of the gardens and Mansion, and classes

from The Cheekwood Gardening School for just $5. Cheekwood’s blockbuster summer

exhibition Enchanted Castles is happening concurrently and invites the young and

young at heart to discover five stunning, locally crafted playhouses nestled among lush

summer blooms.

The Cheekwood Community Celebration will run from June 3 – 7, 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring together so many of Nashville’s cultural institutions to celebrate

and salute our community,” said Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod. “This

event will showcase both the visual and performing arts amid our glorious gardens with

engaging activities for the entire family. It’s an inaugural celebration we are excited to

present.”

Throughout the Inaugural Cheekwood Community Celebration, members receive free

daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets. Non-members receive

half-price admission. The Inaugural Cheekwood Community Celebration is supported by the Marlene and Spencer Hays Foundation.

Cheekwood LOVE Team

As Cheekwood’s Love Grows Here campaign continues, guests are invited to join the new

Cheekwood LOVE Team and share why they love Cheekwood. Look for tables with

information during the Cheekwood Community Celebration. Participants can pick up a

complimentary Love Grows Here sticker, Cheekwood seed packet and yard sign while

supplies last. You will also be entered into a contest for a chance to win one of 10 prize

packages that include a Cheekwood Love Grows Here T-shirt, mug and two

complimentary admission passes to any Thursday Night Out concert plus VIP parking. For

more details about joining the LOVE Team visit: https://cheekwood.org/whyilovecheekwood

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, June 3: Classics in the Gardens

Daytime | 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy two performances by the Nashville Opera featuring love songs/arias at 10 a.m.

and 12 p.m. The Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck will give a free performance of

“The Frog Prince” at 2 p.m.

Fun for the Kids: Elizabethan Silhouettes Activity | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn about fashion in the age of Queen Elizabeth and then dress a silhouette using

coﬀee filters and watercolors.

Evening | Shakespeare in the Gardens | 6 – 9 p.m.

Experience special performances by The Nashville Shakespeare Festival among the

Enchanted Castles and a Shakespearean Cocktail Crawl.

Wednesday, June 4: Tennessee Treasures

Daytime | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum brings its Musical Petting Zoo to

Cheekwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and pays tribute to Taylor Swift with a Dance Party

featuring some of her most beloved songs and a Friendship Bracelet Making Station

from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fun for the Kids: Tennessee Wildflowers Seed Bombs | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn about the native wildflowers that blanket the state and make your own seed

bomb to take home and plant.

Evening | Under the Stars: Rodney Crowell | 7 p.m.

Legendary singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell brings his

timeless talent to Cheekwood for an intimate concert on Swan Lawn. With a career

spanning over five decades, Crowell has crafted unforgettable hits blending country, folk,

and Americana, earning widespread acclaim for his storytelling and soulful

performances. Premium ticket packages are available, oﬀering exclusive perks for an

elevated concert experience.

Thursday, June 5: Groovin’ in the Garden

Daytime | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us on Arboretum Lawn for an electrifying day of rock and roll performed by some of

the coolest kid bands around! These talented music students will impress and inspire you

with their performances and undeniable energy.

Fun for the Kids: Make a Maraca | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We’re grooving in the garden today, so make a maraca and dance to your own rhythm.

Evening | Thursday Night Out featuring Sunny Dada and AfrokokoRoot | 5 – 9 p.m.

Cheekwood and Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, Nashville’s legendary independent

record store, are teaming up for three special Grimey’s in the Garden events in 2025.

The first takes place June 5 during Thursday Night Out with a performance by Sunny

Dada and AfrikokoRoot. A 12-piece band will perform vibrant rhythms of Afrobeat music

blended with jazz, funk, and soul. Two more Grimey’s in the Garden shows happen in

October in the Cheekwood Beer Garden. Grimey’s curates the music and their DJs spin

eclectic tunes before each show. Win tickets at the Grimey’s location at 1060 E. Trinity

Lane.

Friday, June 6: Best Outdoor Classroom

Daytime | 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Take a day to learn in Nashville’s best outdoor classroom. Travel through Cheekwood’s

grounds and step into the world of pollinators and understand the science behind a rain

garden. Also, meet three visiting animal ambassadors from the Nashville Zoo during 45-

minute programs at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Fun for the Kids: 3-D Bluebirds Activity | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Of the many things to see at Nashville’s best outdoor classroom, the bluebirds are

among the prettiest! Make your own bluebird to take home with you.

Evening | Movie Night in the Gardens | Gates Open at 7:30 p.m. | Showtime at 8 p.m.

Watch one of the greatest love stories of all time,

“The Princess Bride,” unfold on the big screen while relaxing outdoors. A high-spirited adventure that pits true love against inconceivable odds, the movie has charmed generations of fans with its ensemble cast and quotable script.

Saturday, June 7: Sharing the Love

Daytime | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rejuvenate in nature at a free wellness class, including a Beginner Yoga class at 10 a.m.

and a Sound Bath Meditation at 12 p.m., both provided by Small World Yoga. Just bring

a mat and join in!

Fun for the Kids: Love Grows Here Activity | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Design your own flower-filled heart and take a little Cheekwood love home with you.

Evening | All You Need is Love Concert | 6 p.m.

Join us on Arboretum Lawn for a concert featuring Forever Abbey Road. This incredible

collective of top Nashville musicians will perform an electrifying set of timeless Beatles

hits with dynamic energy and exceptional musicianship. Get ready to experience the

timeless music of The Beatles like never before.

The Cheekwood Gardening School Presents $5 Classes

The Cheekwood Gardening School is the ultimate resource for the Nashville home

gardener, where you can learn from instructors hailing from local Master Gardener

Associations, regional plant societies, and Cheekwood’s horticulturists. Take advantage

of the opportunity to develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists and expand

your gardening abilities with classes for just $5 during the Cheekwood Community

Celebration. All classes are held in the Courtyard Classroom at 1:30 p.m. To register visit:

https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/cheekwood-gardening-school/

June 3 | Historic Garden Design: Selections from England, France, and Italy

June 4 | Designing Native Plant Gardens

June 5 | Dig In: Kid-Friendly Gardening

June 6 | Bringing Birds to Your Garden

June 7 | Touch Grass: The Mental Health Benefits of Nature

The Cheekwood Gardening School is presented by Tractor Supply.

Ticket Information

A pre-sale for Cheekwood members begins on April 22. Tickets go on sale to not-yet

members starting on April 29. Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for

all guests. During busy seasons and events, Cheekwood may reach parking capacity. If

parking capacity is reached, walk-up tickets will only be available for those utilizing

rideshare services. For more information visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/cheekwood-community-celebration//

