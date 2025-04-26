Berry Farms Introduces Weekly Farm Stand

There’s a fresh new way to kick off your weekends in Franklin! The Farm Stand at Berry Farms launches Friday, May 16, bringing seasonal, locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and more to Town Center Park in Berry Farms every Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m., through mid-October. Town Center Park is located at 6001 Hughes Crossing in Franklin.

The Farm Stand at Berry Farms invites locals and visitors alike to shop from a curated selection of offerings each Friday, with fun pop-up events like goat yoga, live music, line dancing and more to keep the whole family entertained. It’s a celebration of Tennessee farming and our community – all in one vibrant weekly gathering.

Four local farmers will be featured this season, offering everything from fresh-cut flowers to artisan mushrooms, pasture-raised meats and farm-grown produce. This season’s lineup includes:

● 1822 Farms

● Forest Spore

● Hidden Willow Farm

● Pig & Leaf

“The Farm Stand at Berry Farms is more than just a market – it’s a place for neighbors to connect, families to spend time together and for our community to support local farmers in a really fun, relaxed setting,” said Lisa Gregory, Community Development Manager for Boyle Investment Company.

Set in the heart of one of Franklin’s most dynamic mixed-use communities, Berry Farms is the perfect backdrop for this seasonal experience. With walkable streets, charming local businesses, dining options and family-friendly green spaces, Berry Farms has quickly become a premier destination in South Franklin – where work, play and community seamlessly come together.

To stay in the loop on all that’s happening at Berry Farms, visit berryfarmstn.com.

