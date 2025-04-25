Full List of Food Vendors for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2025

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The festival will feature plenty of food options; check out the list below so you can plan ahead.

Also, before you head to Main Street Festival, read this.

List of food vendors:

F1-Flour and Forge

F2-Smokey Dawgg’s

F3-Salsa Franklin Taco

F4- Ground Restaurant

F5- This Turkey Here

F6- African Cuisine

F7- Livvi’s Lunchbox

F8- Happi Pappi Beignets

F9- Hautewheels

F10- Pacific Grille

F11-Unique Funnel Cakes House

F12-Panni Bread

F13-POPS Bbq & Lemonade

F14-Cheesecake Society

F15-The Street Food Connection

F16-Conscious Cravings

F17-40 Below

F18-Whitney’s Cookies

PS 31-Ace’s Kettle Corn

PS32- Bavarian Bierhaus

PS33-Buffalo Texas Sausage

PS34-Woolson Concessions

PS35-Ellie’s Doughnuts

PS36-Wild Bill’s Soda

PS37-Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

PS38-Leipers Fork Distillery

120-Lolly Gourmet Pops

337a-King of Pops

501 Shug’s Ice Cream

502- Califarmia

503- The Steel Pony

504 Cousin’s Maine Lobster

805 a- Birdie’s Frozen Drinks

