Full List of Food Vendors for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2025

Donna Vissman
Downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The festival will feature plenty of food options; check out the list below so you can plan ahead.

List of food vendors:

F1-Flour and Forge
F2-Smokey Dawgg’s
F3-Salsa Franklin Taco
F4- Ground Restaurant
F5- This Turkey Here
F6- African Cuisine
F7- Livvi’s Lunchbox
F8- Happi Pappi Beignets
F9- Hautewheels
F10- Pacific Grille
F11-Unique Funnel Cakes House
F12-Panni Bread
F13-POPS Bbq & Lemonade
F14-Cheesecake Society
F15-The Street Food Connection
F16-Conscious Cravings
F17-40 Below
F18-Whitney’s Cookies
PS 31-Ace’s Kettle Corn
PS32- Bavarian Bierhaus
PS33-Buffalo Texas Sausage
PS34-Woolson Concessions
PS35-Ellie’s Doughnuts
PS36-Wild Bill’s Soda
PS37-Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
PS38-Leipers Fork Distillery
120-Lolly Gourmet Pops
337a-King of Pops
501 Shug’s Ice Cream
502- Califarmia
503- The Steel Pony
504 Cousin’s Maine Lobster
805 a- Birdie’s Frozen Drinks

