Where to Park at Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2025

Grab your family and friends for one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite spring festivals – Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin.

On Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025, the festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main Street Festival attracts 120,000+ visitors annually to enjoy eclectic arts and crafts vendors, superb entertainment, great food & drink, and fun for the entire family

With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?

Here are a few options.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).

Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School – South Lot (Last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).

There is also limited street parking downtown. Please do not block a resident's driveway, as there will be no parking within the festival footprint.

