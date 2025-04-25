Where to Park at Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Grab your family and friends for one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite spring festivals – Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin.

On Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025, the festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main Street Festival attracts 120,000+ visitors annually to enjoy eclectic arts and crafts vendors, superb entertainment, great food & drink, and fun for the entire family

With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?

Here are a few options.

  • Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).
  • Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School – South Lot (Last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).
  • Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.
    Limited Downtown Parking
  • There is also limited street parking downtown. Please do not block a resident’s driveway, as there will be no parking within the festival footprint.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
