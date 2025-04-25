BGA Theatre Department Presents Guys And Dolls

Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Theatre Department presents Guys and Dolls as its spring musical. Held in the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, performances start today and are set for April 25-26 at 7 p.m. and on April 27 at 2 p.m. The musical is open to the public and free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at battlegroundacademy.org/theatre.

“Guys and Dolls has long been one of my favorite shows, and I’m incredibly excited to bring it to life with this talented group of high school actors,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA Upper School drama and English teacher and Guys and Dolls director. “This show is such a fun blend of heart, humor, and classic Broadway charm, and seeing these students dive into the world of New York gamblers and showgirls with such passion and energy is truly inspiring. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the joy and magic they’re creating on stage.”

The cast for Guys and Dolls includes Sammy Tarkington, Jack Burden, Deidrick Gerbing, Kairi Martin, Detlef Gerbing, Caroline Roeder, Caroline Headrick, Regina Trevino, Jennifer Brown, Emmanuelle Barker, Cooper Rowley, Junho Lee, Jack-Charles Headrick, Will Reddien, Zach Miller, eLGee Webster, Abe Elston, Julius Pittman, Mia Hawkersmith, Wilson Webster, Samantha Sizemore, Sadie Bynum, Charlotte Gould, Audrey Priddy, Georgia Sellers, Addy Sizemore, Charlotte Slater, Kate Spain and Lexi Kate Woodford.

