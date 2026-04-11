Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species Event Returns

Nashville Zoo's Sips for Species, returns for its fourth year on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sips for Species is an after-hours, adults only event benefiting endangered species and habitats around the world. The event features up-close animal encounters, and keeper talks that educate guests about Nashville Zoo’s efforts in species and environmental protection. In the last three years, this event has raised more than $56,479 for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, helping the Zoo make significant strides in saving species from extinction.

The annual spring event is the first in the Sips Series lineup that raises money for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, enabling the Zoo to make a broader impact by funding research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. For the first hour of the event, attendees have a chance to experience DinoTrek for free! Additionally, guests can explore the Zoo while sampling drinks from more than 40 vendors including selections of beer, wine, cocktails, seltzers, spirits and more. Live music will be scattered along the Zoo’s pathways, and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

Sips for Species is sponsored by Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, Twice Daily, Anheuser Busch, Rhizome Productions, and Curated Events. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sips.

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