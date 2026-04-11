Middle Tennessee’s First Little Diggers Playspace Is Coming to Franklin

A new construction-themed playspace called Little Diggers will open soon in Franklin at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, next to Hobby Lobby.

The website states Little Digggers will be 1,200 square feet of clean, soft sand designed for kids 7 and under to dig, build, and imagine. It will also have hundreds of construction-themed toys, including custom-made Sand Stacker and Tower Blocks, plus plenty of room for constructive play.

According to the Little Diggers Facebook Page, they hope to open in September (but maybe even sooner). Follow the Little Diggers’ Facebook for updates and sneak peeks.

This will be the first location in Middle Tennessee. A location is also under construction in Memphis, but has not opened yet.

Other locations are open from 9 am until 5 pm. Based on the website’s pricing, it starts at $16 per hour for one child.

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