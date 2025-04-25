Support the Franklin Band at the Car Wash Extravaganza

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Franklin Band

The Franklin Band’s annual Car Wash Extravaganza is just around the corner.

On Saturday, April 26, the community has the opportunity to support Franklin High students and get their car washed at the same time. The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The cost is $15 per vehicle. Tickets may be purchased from Franklin Band students or online.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. Concessions will be available for purchase at the event.

Source: WCS
