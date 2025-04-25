Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 25, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product/Service
|Address
|04/21/2025
|Angelitos Lawn Care
|Lawn Care
|Maple Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/23/2025
|Catalyst Consultants LLC
|Business Consulting
|Sontag Dr Franklin TN 37064
|04/21/2025
|Cowboypaul's Line Dance
|Dance Instruction & Line
|Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062
|04/21/2025
|Cruz & Co Buildworks LLC
|Office Work Only
|Ridgemont Pl Franklin TN 37064
|04/21/2025
|Customize It Today
|Engraving Business
|Arno Allisona Rd College Grove TN 37046
|04/21/2025
|E's Almost Famous LTD
|Hair Salon
|Mallory Ln #340-119 Franklin TN 37067
|04/21/2025
|Jasm Holdings
|Distribution Of Food
|Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064
|04/22/2025
|R R Welding LLC
|Welding
|Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064
|04/22/2025
|The Lumen Root
|Online Holistic Mgmt
|Dyer Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|04/21/2025
|Tito's Commissary LLC
|Food Prep
|W Main St Franklin TN 37064
