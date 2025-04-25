Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 25, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Name Product/Service Address 04/21/2025 Angelitos Lawn Care Lawn Care Maple Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/23/2025 Catalyst Consultants LLC Business Consulting Sontag Dr Franklin TN 37064 04/21/2025 Cowboypaul's Line Dance Dance Instruction & Line Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 04/21/2025 Cruz & Co Buildworks LLC Office Work Only Ridgemont Pl Franklin TN 37064 04/21/2025 Customize It Today Engraving Business Arno Allisona Rd College Grove TN 37046 04/21/2025 E's Almost Famous LTD Hair Salon Mallory Ln #340-119 Franklin TN 37067 04/21/2025 Jasm Holdings Distribution Of Food Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 04/22/2025 R R Welding LLC Welding Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 04/22/2025 The Lumen Root Online Holistic Mgmt Dyer Lane Brentwood TN 37027 04/21/2025 Tito's Commissary LLC Food Prep W Main St Franklin TN 37064

