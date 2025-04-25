Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 25, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 18-25, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusiness NameProduct/ServiceAddress
04/21/2025Angelitos Lawn CareLawn CareMaple Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/23/2025Catalyst Consultants LLCBusiness ConsultingSontag Dr Franklin TN 37064
04/21/2025Cowboypaul's Line DanceDance Instruction & LineCrow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062
04/21/2025Cruz & Co Buildworks LLCOffice Work OnlyRidgemont Pl Franklin TN 37064
04/21/2025Customize It TodayEngraving BusinessArno Allisona Rd College Grove TN 37046
04/21/2025E's Almost Famous LTDHair SalonMallory Ln #340-119 Franklin TN 37067
04/21/2025Jasm HoldingsDistribution Of FoodHeathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064
04/22/2025R R Welding LLCWeldingArno Rd Franklin TN 37064
04/22/2025The Lumen RootOnline Holistic MgmtDyer Lane Brentwood TN 37027
04/21/2025Tito's Commissary LLCFood PrepW Main St Franklin TN 37064
