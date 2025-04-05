Top Signs Your Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Needs Repair

As a business owner in the food and beverage industry, it is essential to keep your commercial refrigeration equipment in top condition. Whether you run a restaurant, gas station, or supermarket, a malfunctioning cooler, ice machine, or walk-in freezer can lead to spoiled inventory, lost revenue, and even health code violations. At A&M Mechanical Services, we specialize in expert commercial refrigeration repair and maintenance across Hermitage, Nashville, and Middle Tennessee. Here are the top five signs that your refrigeration equipment needs immediate attention.

1. Fluctuating Temperatures

If your refrigeration unit isn’t maintaining a steady temperature, it’s a major red flag. Fluctuating temperatures can cause food to spoil faster, force your system to work harder, and increase energy costs. If you notice warm spots in your walk-in cooler or freezer, products freezing unexpectedly, or temperature readings that don’t match the setpoint, contact us.

Our team can quickly diagnose the issue and restore consistent cooling to keep your business running smoothly.

2. Unusual Noises or Loud Operation

Your refrigeration system should run quietly in the background. The compressor, fan motor, or internal components may be faulty if you hear buzzing, clicking, grinding, or rattling noises. Ignoring these sounds can lead to more extensive damage and costly repairs.

Our experienced technicians can identify the source of the noise and fix it before it becomes a more significant issue.

3. Ice Buildup or Excess Moisture

Seeing frost or ice buildup inside your walk-in cooler? Noticing condensation forming on the outside of your refrigeration units? These issues can indicate a failing defrost system, faulty door seals, or poor insulation. Excessive moisture can also lead to mold growth, creating a health risk for your business.

We provide expert repairs to resolve these problems and keep your refrigeration system functioning at its best.

4. Higher Energy Bills

If your energy bills have spiked without an apparent reason, your refrigeration system may be the culprit. Older or malfunctioning units often work overtime to maintain temperatures, driving up electricity costs.

Our team can inspect your system, identify inefficiencies, and make necessary repairs to help you save on energy expenses.

5. Spoiled or Warm Inventory

Your inventory is at risk when your refrigeration unit isn’t cooling properly. If you’re dealing with food that goes bad too quickly or drinks that don’t stay cold, you may have issues with refrigerant levels, compressor function, or clogged coils.

At A&M Mechanical Services, we offer fast, reliable repairs to prevent product loss and downtime.

Trust A&M Mechanical Services for Expert Repairs

Your business depends on reliable refrigeration to keep operations running smoothly. Whether you need routine maintenance for your walk-in cooler, urgent repairs for an ice machine, or a complete system replacement for your restaurant, gas station, or supermarket, A&M Mechanical Services has you covered. Our expert team is committed to keeping your refrigeration equipment in top shape so you can focus on running your business.

We serve Hermitage, Nashville, and Davidson County and are committed to keeping your operations running smoothly. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and established customers can take advantage of emergency hours. Contact us today online, or call us at (615) 866-0145 to schedule your commercial refrigeration service.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email