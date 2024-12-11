Photo of the Day: December 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Grand Ole Opry ® kicked off the fourth season of Opry Country Christmas last night with the first of ten shows running through December 23.

Pardi, the Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer performed “Beer For Santa,” “Merry Christmas From The Keys,” “400 Horsepower Sleigh,” “Swing On Down to Texas,” and “Please Come Home For Christmas.” that are included on his Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi which was released last year. Also joining in the kickoff was special guest Marcus King who performed “Merry Christmas Baby,” “Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday,” and “This Christmas.”

For Opry Country Christmas tickets and more information on the full Opry schedule, visit opry.com.

