Top Stories From December 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for December 10, 2024.

1Gas-like Odor Reported at Williamson County High School

On Tuesday morning, students at Ravenwood High School were relocated to the gymnasium after a gas-like smell was detected in certain areas of the building. Read more

2Karrington Rowe to Open Soon in Brentwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Karrington Rowe at Brentwood Place will open soon in the former spot of Bricks Cafe. Read more

3Singer-Songwriter Larysa Jaye Killed in Car Crash on I-24

Larysa Jaye (Photo: My PR Lab)

A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road. Read more

439th Annual Dickens of a Christmas Returns This Weekend in Downtown Franklin

dickens of a christmas
Photo from Hall Strategies

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Read more

5PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

franklin tree lighting 2024
Photo by Jim Wood

The City of Franklin lit up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square. Read more

