Top Stories From December 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for December 10, 2024.
On Tuesday morning, students at Ravenwood High School were relocated to the gymnasium after a gas-like smell was detected in certain areas of the building. Read more
Karrington Rowe at Brentwood Place will open soon in the former spot of Bricks Cafe. Read more
A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road. Read more
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Read more
The City of Franklin lit up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square. Read more
