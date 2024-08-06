Photo of the Day: August 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Tennessee Performing Arts Center® and Studio Tenn Theatre Company’s three-show summer series of cabaret performances began with an unforgettable evening as two-time Tony Award® winner Kate Baldwin took the stage for “Sing Pretty, Don’t Fall Down” on July 13, 2024, at TPAC’s Johnson Theater. The cabaret series explores the intersection of song and soul and features towering talents of Broadway with unique perspectives. The series continues on August 3 with a sold-out performance of a magical new cabaret creation, “Pink Goes Good with Green,” with Wicked stars Ginna Claire Mason and Teal Wicks. The series concludes with Lion King royalty Alton Fitzgerald White’s “Broadway My Way.” Tickets are available at tpac.org.

