OBITUARY: Mary Helen Huffman Spears

Mary Helen Huffman Spears, age 77 of Fairview, TN passed away August 3, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Florence Huffman; grandsons Anthony Mosley and Jason Mosley; sister-in-law Sharon Huffman.

She is survived by her daughters Bridget (Nabor) Rodela, Teresa Lara, Stacie (Rocky) Hood and Anita (Kevin) Miller; brothers Marvin (Carol) Leon Huffman, Gary Huffman, Phillip Huffman; sister Phyllis Huffman; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12:00 PM-2:00 PM prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

