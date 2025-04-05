OBITUARY: Patricia “Pat” Burkes

Patricia “Pat” Burkes, 72, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pat was born and raised in Nashville, where she spent most of her life. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Nashville, a place she dearly loved and where her faith grew strong. Her deep love for Jesus carried her through life’s joys and hardships, and she often spoke with anticipation of going home—to see her Savior and to be reunited with her precious husband, Jim.

In her later years, Pat moved to Birmingham to be closer to her daughter, Carrie Brock; son-in-law, Daniel; and her much-loved grandchildren, Hailee, Julia, and Isaac, especially as Jim’s health declined.

Pat is also survived by her sister, Kathryn and brother-in-law, Jim, who live in Nashville. Kathryn held a special place in Pat’s heart, and their bond remained strong throughout their lives.

A private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, April 5 – just one day before what would have been her 73rd birthday.

