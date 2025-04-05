OBITUARY: US Army Retired Colonel Gordon Glenn Corcoran

US Army Retired Colonel Gordon Glenn Corcoran, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Lantern at Morning Pointe in Franklin, TN. He was born on October 7, 1936, to the late Virginia Orth Corcoran and William Glenn Corcoran in Madison, WI. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Corcoran.

He grew up in Middleton, WI, until moving to Madison, WI, in 1951. Graduated from Madison West High School in 1954, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1958, where he played football and baseball. He received an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh in 1970.

He was Commissioned Second Lieutenant Infantry upon graduation from college and had a 27-year successful military career retiring as a Colonel in 1985. During his military career he served numerous commands and staff assignments, both in the US and overseas to include 2 tours in Vietnam. He attended various military schools to include Ranger Airborne and Special Forces, the highest level being the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He spent over 11 years in Airborne and Special Forces Green Beret units and received numerous military decorations to include the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars for valor, and two Legions of Merits.

Upon retirement from the military, he entered civilian industry in 1985. Relocated to Raleigh, NC, in 1986 and spent 14 years with the NC Department of Commerce Recruiting locating industry from the state until his retirement in March of 2002.

He is survived by his children, Glenn (Pat) Corcoran, Deborah Shorter (Walter), and Laurie Gregg (Fred), his 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, and his brother Ed Corcoran (Diane).

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Crosspoint Church Franklin, 1213 Country Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 at 2:00 pm. The Burial with the rendering of full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers in Memory of Retired Colonel Gordon Corcoran.