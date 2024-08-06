OBITUARY: Ima Lee Catinna

Mrs. Ima Lee Catinna passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 2, 2024.

Mrs. Catinna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Horace “Nick” Hayes Catinna IV and her cherished son, Thomas “Tommy” Hayes Catinna.

She is survived by her children, Horace “Nick” Hayes Catinna V (Janet) and Cheri Sanders; three grandchildren, Lindsay Rhodes, Marshall Sanders (Luka), and Horace “Nick” Hayes Catinna VI; four great-grandchildren: Sanders, Sterling, Marion, and Brennan; siblings, Jacklyn Marxer and Robert Love and a large extended family of Catinnas, Marxers, and Loves.

Mrs. Catinna was a graduate of Louisville Girls High School. Her joy was being married to Nick for fifty-six years and raising their three children and their families to love life and serve others. She lived her love of God through serving her church, Brentwood United Methodist Church, where she has been a member for over forty years. She was especially devoted to the Wesley Forum Sunday School Class.

She was an avid tennis and bridge player, a performer in the PU Band (Owensboro, KY) where her key act was performing “Shimmy Like Kate” with her husband and lifelong friends. She was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

In her later years, she especially enjoyed the fellowship of her friends and neighbors in the Villages of Morningside in Franklin, TN and then the care and love of the staff at Brookdale Cumberland Senior Living Green Hills in Nashville, TN.

A Memorial Service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood TN 37027 on Thursday, August 8th. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM in the Narthex with the service following at 1:00 PM in the Sanctuary. To celebrate Mrs. Catinna’s vibrant spirit, guests are encouraged to add a red accent to their attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Wesley Forum Sunday School Class at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

