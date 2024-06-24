OBITUARY: Wade ‘Doug’ Douglas Ladd

Wade “Doug” Douglas Ladd, age 94 of Chapel Hill, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away on June 21, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County in Allisona Community to late George and Annie Ladd.

He was a graduate of Bethesda High School in Williamson County.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Faye of 65 years, and his brothers Curtis, Raymond, and Clifton Ladd.

He is survived by his son Craig (Laura) Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN and grandson Keil Ladd of Nashville, TN.

Funeral service will be held June 24, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Garden’s Magnolia Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM Sunday and one hour prior to service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 615-794-2289.

